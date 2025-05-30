Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 129,328 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $15,982,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

