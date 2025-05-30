Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iClick Interactive Asia Group worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $9.43 on Friday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform that provides real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes that allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and e-commerce analysis; iParllay, a social commerce platform that offers customer management and marketing automation capabilities; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns.

