Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after acquiring an additional 685,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,495 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,636.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 404,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 397,190 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 321,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 932,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,611,000 after purchasing an additional 250,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,628.80. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

