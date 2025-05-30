Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 88,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 221,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

HRMY stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

