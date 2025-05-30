Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR Voyix

In other news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,321.12. This represents a 76.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VYX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NCR Voyix Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

