Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.79. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,020.98. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $1,611,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,375.68. This represents a 26.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

