Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 889,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 900,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 513,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $24,659,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,156,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,725,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $21,776,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.22%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

