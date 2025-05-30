Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in St. Joe by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $136,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,940,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,378,734.24. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.37. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

