Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $22,635,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 108,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

