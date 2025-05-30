Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,708 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,934 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 454,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,642,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 57,995 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,533,387.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,459.32. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $471,596.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 511,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545,932.40. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,410,300. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $20.83 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%. The company had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Trump Media & Technology Group



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

