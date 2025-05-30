Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.84. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.