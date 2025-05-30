Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 180,133 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 835.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Knowles by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of KN opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.95 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $95,651.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,683.50. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knowles



Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

