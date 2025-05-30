Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 109,780 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,780 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 71,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KW opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

