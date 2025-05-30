Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 258,988 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258,988 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 149.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in QuinStreet by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 119,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,327,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $879.79 million, a P/E ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.79. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

