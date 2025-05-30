Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 41,327 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,327 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Avista by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 102,231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth $4,224,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVA opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.76%.

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

