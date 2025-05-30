Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 639,762 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,071,886 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 639,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,257,437 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $16,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Transocean by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,393,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,880 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,156,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,608 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,186 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,537.98. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

