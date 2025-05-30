Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,135 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,135 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 275,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,057 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 264,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.56.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. EVERTEC had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on EVERTEC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $541,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,791.45. This represents a 29.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,341.40. The trade was a 22.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,561 shares of company stock worth $9,812,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

