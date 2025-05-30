Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 894 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 502,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,093,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 322,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 68,381 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $573,091.11. The trade was a 14.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $314,543.40. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,926 shares of company stock valued at $243,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

