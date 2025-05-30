Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 899 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.39 and a 200 day moving average of $259.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.10 and a 12-month high of $339.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

