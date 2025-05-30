Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 160,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.1%

HSII stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $287.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

