Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,637 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $706.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.12.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

