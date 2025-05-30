NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,732,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868,125 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,515,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.