NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,398,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,356,640 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 7.1% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,262,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $139.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

