Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.50, but opened at $109.15. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 8,754,279 shares traded.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,452 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,992,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Okta by 325.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2,135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $189,915,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

