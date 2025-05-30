ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

ONE Gas Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

