Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Orion Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 81,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orion Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

ORN opened at $8.34 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $329.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,594.05. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

