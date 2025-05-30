Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Position Increased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGY. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 5.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $3,604,259.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,401,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,407,164.48. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,388.95. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,541 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,977. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

