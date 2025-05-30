Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:PK opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PK

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.