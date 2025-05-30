Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park National by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Price Performance

Park National stock opened at $163.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $131.93 and a 1 year high of $207.99.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

