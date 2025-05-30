Paysign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,310 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 204 call options.

Paysign Stock Performance

Paysign stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.23. Paysign has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Get Paysign alerts:

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysign will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Paysign

In other Paysign news, Director Daniel R. Henry acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,316. The trade was a 24.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 36.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paysign by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paysign

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.