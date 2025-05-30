PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PCS Edventures! Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PCS Edventures! stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. PCS Edventures! has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get PCS Edventures! alerts:

About PCS Edventures!

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures! Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures! and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.