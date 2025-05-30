Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Photronics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Photronics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Photronics stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $639,123.24. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,548 shares of company stock worth $1,093,093 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

