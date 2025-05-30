Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Post by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Post by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $229,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $572,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,364.50. This represents a 9.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of POST stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

