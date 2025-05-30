ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 11,478 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viasat by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 818,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,044,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,912,000 after buying an additional 700,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,093,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 667,564 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,901,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 424,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.01. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.