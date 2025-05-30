ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,158 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,031.25. This represents a 51.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $21.44 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SDGR

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.