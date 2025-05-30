ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 9,542 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after purchasing an additional 459,972 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,022,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 214,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 156,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

