ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

