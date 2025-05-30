ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,767.41. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

