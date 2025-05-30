ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 333 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in First American Financial by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in First American Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First American Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 143.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

