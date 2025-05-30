ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

