ProShare Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 174,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFA opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

MFA Financial Increases Dividend

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 146.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

