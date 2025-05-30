ProShare Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 467.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 91,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Price Performance

SWI stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SolarWinds

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.