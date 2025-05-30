ProShare Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in National Beverage by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in National Beverage by 6,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,507.20. The trade was a 11.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.88.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

