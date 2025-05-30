ProShare Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 757.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

NAVI stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Navient’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

