ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Matador Resources by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Matador Resources by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,999.70. This represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.86 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,890.16. This represents a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,850 shares of company stock worth $931,694. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

