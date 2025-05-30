ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
Shares of PRLB opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $46.73.
Proto Labs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.
