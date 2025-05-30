ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.