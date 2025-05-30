ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 11,440 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,175,000 after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 3,526,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,477 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 699,339 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 546,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad acquired 16,850 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,257.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM opened at $7.27 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $903.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Articles

