ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 174 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,257.60. The trade was a 30.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,974,536 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.