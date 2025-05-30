ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,270,000 after buying an additional 641,895 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after acquiring an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Autoliv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,378,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,259,000 after purchasing an additional 59,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $128.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

