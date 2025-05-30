ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 6,673 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $16.34 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -822.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. BTIG Research began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

